A wedding checklist is like a roadmap | Ceremony Matters

Veil or no veil—that's the question. As you plan your wedding day outfit, you might wonder if you have to wear a veil with your wedding dress. While a veil can be the perfect finishing touch for your outfit, you might also feel like it's unnecessary if you're going for an easy, no-fuss look. And while some brides want to wear a veil because of its historical significance, the original meaning doesn't resonate with everyone. But here's the good news: There are no steadfast rules when it comes to wedding fashion, so whether or not you wear a veil is completely up to you. Since it's your wedding day, you should wear an outfit that makes you feel like your best, most confident self (with or without a veil). If you're on the fence about wearing this popular headpiece, we're here to help. Below, The Knot Editors break down the top pros and cons of wearing a veil on your wedding day. We share everything you need to take into consideration to finalize your wedding outfit, so read our tips (and real-life advice!) to make a decision that's right for you.