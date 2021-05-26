Cancel
The Majority of Moviegoers Feel Safe Being Back in Theaters, Study Shows

By Rebecca Rubin
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudiences have been slow to get back to theaters, but those who have recently watched a movie on the big screen have felt safe doing so. According to a new study from Fandango that surveyed more than 4,000 of its ticket buyers about their recent cinema experiences, 93% said they were satisfied with their return to theaters and 87% said multiplexes made them feel comfortable being back in a darkened, enclosed space.

