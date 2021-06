Andrea Paluso is executive director of Family Forward Oregon. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Portland Democrat, is Oregon's senior senator. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis, millions of women have been forced out of the workforce across the entire nation. Women in Oregon have felt the crunch too, leaving the workforce at significantly higher rates than Oregon men. Black, Latina and Pacific Islander women have been hardest hit by job losses, compounding the already disparate health impacts their communities have faced from the virus itself. The research is clear: caregiving has always and continues to fall...