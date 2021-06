Twitter is finally giving those coveted blue checkmarks again. And this time, it says it will be more clear about who can get verified and who can’t. More than three years after it halted profile verifications amid a backlash for handing them out to white supremacists, Twitter has revamped and relaunched its verification process. Starting Thursday, Twitter users around the world can apply for verification within the Twitter app, under an updated set of guidelines the company released in December 2020. Twitter will verify accounts of “high public interest” by marking their profiles with a blue shield and check icon.