The Eddie Van Halen Indy 500 tribute car that wasn’t

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine this: 135,000 fans at Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 and millions around the world watching the No. 25 Andretti Autosport Honda charging into Turn 1 at 230mph while wrapped in a Eddie Van Halen tribute livery. Through the early stages of April, there was no reason to imagine this scenario because it almost happened.

