‘Why did my first accident have to be a cop?’ Drunk driver says after fatally hitting veteran officer [Prosecutor]

A New York woman was arraigned on Tuesday in connection with last month’s suspected hit-and-run crash that killed a police officer.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, is accused of fatally hitting NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos, 43, with her car on the Long Island Expressway on April 27. Prosecutors said Tsakos’ body flew 100 feet and landed on the shoulder of the expressway, according to Newsday. Reports indicated that the officer’s leg was severed.

Tsakos was diverting traffic from an unrelated fatal crash when he was hit. As Beauvais allegedly fled the scene, she almost hit another police officer who was assessing the initial crash.

According to Newsday, Beauvais ran a red light and drove on the wrong side of the road to evade police. Prosecutors also said she rammed into a patrol car during the pursuit.

Beauvais reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the deadly April 27 crash. Hours before the wreck, she was apparently seen drinking shots and vaping during a Facebook live stream where she also officer-related shootings.

The windshield of Beauvais’ Volkswagen Passat was caved in and the roof and hood had damage. Police later found Tsakos’ Highway safety pin and notepad in the suspect’s car, according to Newsday.

Officers apprehended Beauvais a few blocks away from the crash stop. Following her arrest, prosecutors claimed Beauvais asked police, “Why did my first accident have to be a cop?” She allegedly also claimed she did not know why the police were following her.

“I did hear a thump so I knew I hit something but I didn’t see what it was,” Beauvais said, according to Newsday.

Beauvais is charged with second-degree aggravated manslaughter, aggravated criminally negligent homicide, second-degree vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, reckless driving, and numerous other motor vehicle offenses.

Beauvais remains jailed without bond. Her next court date is scheduled for July 27.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to a related episode:

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Featured image: Jessica Beauvais/Facebook; Anastasios Tsakos/NYPD]