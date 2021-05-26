newsbreak-logo
How This Summer's Solar and Lunar Eclipses Will Challenge Each Sign

By Rebecca Gordon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, we are deep in the layers of eclipse season, which is that sacred time of the year when the universe makes corrections. This means that you will experience a true course correct where a brand-new opportunity reveals. However, there is one thing you must do first: You must leap across this chasm with ultimate trust even if you don’t know what lies on the other side. Change is required. Eclipse season consists of both a lunar and solar eclipse. The lunar will be May 26, and the solar will be June 9; however, the impact of these eclipses will last at least a year and possibly a lifetime. This is not a time to over-schedule and fill up your days. Rather, it’s a time to create the space so you are able to evolve and reset your life path. Here is a guide for what each of the eclipses will mean for the zodiac signs. The lunar eclipse points to an area of your life where you are asked to let go. The solar eclipse will show you where your new path is heading.

