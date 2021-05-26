Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Power multiple devices at once with this wireless charger

By Jeremy Glass
Huron Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an age when a dead phone can be as jarring as a dead body, having a dependable and portable charger is a necessity. Priced at just $21.99 [Promo Code ANKER1615011], Anker’s Wireless Power Bank, PowerCore 10,000mAh Portable Charger offers both wireless and cable charging at the same time. Its...

www.michigansthumb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xzibit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 11#Charger#Wireless Charging#Wireless Power Bank#Powercore#Airpods#Charging Options#Usb C Cable Ports#Cable#Feature#Juice#Time#Dawg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Linedock 16″ Review: Portable ports and power for your MacBook Pro 16″

Some Mac accessories are stylish and some are practical, but the Linedock 16″ aims to satisfy on both counts as it adds power, ports, and storage to your MacBook Pro 16-inch. A Mac-matching slice of aluminum, it slots under your laptop but then tackles some of the biggest complaints users of Apple’s portable flagship, including adding not one but two full-sized SD card readers.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X Reactive Load Box DI and Attenuator

Excellent tones. Quality construction. Compact size. Generous library of virtual cabs. Loads third-party IRs. Excellent editing software for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Dual XLR outputs. Great price. Non-switchable ohmage. No dedicated 4-ohm model. Two Notes is a familiar name among IR users. Besides offering a range of hardware speaker...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Pivotal Commware Selects Powermat Technologies As Wireless Power Supplier For Echo 5G Subscriber Repeater

KIRKLAND, Wash. and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivotal Commware, Inc., a global leader in 5G mmWave infrastructure products, and Powermat Technologies , a leading supplier of advanced wireless power technology for telecom, today announced the integration of Powermat's wireless power technology into Pivotal's Echo 5G subscriber repeater, designed for delivering superior broadband experiences to more 5G mmWave subscribers at less cost.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...
Electronicstalkandroid.com

[Deal] The Pixel Stand wireless charger is down to $38 while stocks last

When it was launched alongside the Pixel 3 series back in 2018, the idea of paying $80 for a proprietary wireless charger wasn’t something that many thought worth it. Sure, it turned Pixel phones into small photo frames with ambient features and charged compatible Pixel handsets at 10W, but any other phone you had would only charge at 7.5W. A couple of years later, the Pixel Stand wireless charger is now being sold for the more reasonable price of $38. It’s still not cheap, but it’s down to the price it maybe should have launched at.
Electronicskoreaproductpost.com

Samsung Launches the Ultimate AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner

In step with the endless possibilities of AI, Samsung has launched the world’s first AI-powered smart robotic vacuum cleaner in South Korea— the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While robot technology is slowly taking off around the world, South Korea has always been a step ahead in...
Electronicstechbargains.com

Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank with USB-C $21.99

Amazon has the Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank with USB-C for a low $21.99 after Code: "ANKER1615011". This is normally $36 so you save $14 off with this deal. Get a 5W wireless charge for your phone or wireless earbuds while charging another device via one of two 12W USB ports. (12W total max output)
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Android 12 will make it easier for developers to know how powerful a device is

Android devices come in all shapes and forms. We have cheaper smartphones with weaker specifications and more expensive ones with better internals. You, as a user, can obviously tell if your smartphone can be considered “powerful” or not by simply looking up those specifications online. But how does an app running on your device know that? It could theoretically do things like match your device name against a database then pull specs from that, check system properties for the SoC part number/RAM capacity/etc, or call Android APIs that list information like resolution, etc., but there’s no easy, unified way to tell what kind of performance an Android device can deliver. It’d be useful if there was a quick way to group devices into categories so an app can provide different experiences that are optimized for each class of device. To that end, Google has introduced at I/O 2021 what they’re calling “performance class,” starting with Android 12.
ElectronicsIslands Sounder

Miracle Watt Review – Does MiracleWatt Power Saving Device Work?

Investing in a few little upgrades like can help save some dollars off your energy bills. Sometimes you have to spend a little money to save a lot of it. Energy bills can drain your wallet. Even if you are diligent about switching off electronics before leaving the house, plugged-in gadgets use standby electricity.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

New Anker Nano II GaN Chargers Are Smaller, More Power Efficient

Need a fast charger that doesn’t take up much space? Anker’s newly-launched line of Nano II chargers takes on a smaller form-factor and boasts better power efficiency than its original Nano charging bricks. The 35-watt, 45-watt, and 65-watt models are available for pre-order now at $29.99, $35.99, and $39.99 respectively.