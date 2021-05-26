Power multiple devices at once with this wireless charger

Android devices come in all shapes and forms. We have cheaper smartphones with weaker specifications and more expensive ones with better internals. You, as a user, can obviously tell if your smartphone can be considered “powerful” or not by simply looking up those specifications online. But how does an app running on your device know that? It could theoretically do things like match your device name against a database then pull specs from that, check system properties for the SoC part number/RAM capacity/etc, or call Android APIs that list information like resolution, etc., but there’s no easy, unified way to tell what kind of performance an Android device can deliver. It’d be useful if there was a quick way to group devices into categories so an app can provide different experiences that are optimized for each class of device. To that end, Google has introduced at I/O 2021 what they’re calling “performance class,” starting with Android 12.