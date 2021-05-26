Cancel
Violent Crimes

WATCH LIVE: Chad Daybell and ‘Cult Mom’ Lori Vallow appear in court on new murder charges

By Ellen Killoran
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 12 days ago
Lori Vallow and husband Chad Daybell will both appear before an Idaho judge Wednesday to face new charges in the deaths of Vallow’s two children and Daybell’s previous wife Tammy Daybell.

As previously reported, the couple was indicted this week on a slew of new charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy in the deaths of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, whose bodies were found in Daybell’s backyard in June 2020. Daybell is also facing first-degree murder in the death of his wife Tammy Daybell, who he claimed died in her sleep in October 2019, and declined an autopsy. Both Daybell and Vallow are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Tammy’s death.

JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Alex Cox on the last day Tylee was seen alive

The indictment, which can be read in full below, does not indicate how any of the three victims died, but does strongly implicate Vallow’s brother Alex Cox as a key participant in all three murders. Cox died in December 2019, one day after Tammy Daybell’s body was exhumed. A medical examiner determined Cox died of natural causes.

Indictment, Daybell and Vallow by EKilloran

Chad Daybell and Tammy Daybell/Facebook

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were wed in Hawaii two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s sudden death.

The children are believed to have been killed on separate dates in September 2019.

