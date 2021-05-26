Cancel
Military

Right On Cue, Russian Tu-22M3 Bombers Now Flying From Syria Brandish Anti-Ship Missiles

By Thomas Newdick
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Less than two days after arriving in Syria, the bombers are flying patrols over the Mediterranean carrying Mach 4-capable anti-ship missiles. The Russian Ministry of Defense has released new video and photos showing the current deployment of three Tu-22M3 Backfire-C swing-wing bombers to Khmeimim airbase in Syria, the story of which we were first to report on Monday and followed up on a day later with additional details. Now, as we expected, one of the jets has appeared toting a single example of the enormous Kh-22 series standoff missile. Known in the West as the AS-4 Kitchen, the weapon is now primarily used for anti-shipping strike, in keeping with the maritime mission that Moscow has said the Backfires will undertake while in Syria.

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

