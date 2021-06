–District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that he has joined Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and 39 other elected district attorneys across California in filing a petition with the Secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) requesting the repeal of temporary emergency regulations awarding additional credits toward the sentences of more than 76,000 state prison inmates. These additional credits toward their sentences will allow serious, violent, and sex offenders in prison to parole earlier.