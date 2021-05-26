The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee class, ranked by net worth

I will never understand why people get so bent up about which bands are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and which aren’t. The organization is, it’s important to remember, a for-profit operation that was invented out of thin air by a group of people who themselves dubbed it “official.” These were ordinary people, mind you, with their own musical likes and dislikes, just like you and me, not divine gods with some set of absolute, set-in-stone criteria for admission. The same concept is at play when we publish our various Top 25 lists here on MetalSucks. While the Rock Hall is of course way more publicly visible than MS, the premise is the same: just some assholes with opinions making a list of their favorite musical acts! These lists, whether the Rock Hall or Top 25 Metal Albums of All Time, should be treated as what they are: opinions. Do you like Iron Maiden? Me too! They’re one of the best ever! Why would any “official” recognition of their accomplishments have any impact on that? Who the fuck cares what OTHER people think of Iron Maiden?