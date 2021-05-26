Cancel
Selling Sunset adds two new cast members

El Señor de los Cielos actress Vanessa Villela and entrepreneur Emma Hernan have joined The Oppenheim Group as real-estate agents. They’ll appear in Seasons 4 and 5 of the Netflix reality show.

#Selling Sunset#Cast Members#Netflix Inc#El Se Or De Los Cielos#The Oppenheim Group#Entrepreneur Emma Hernan#Real Estate Agents
