Selling Sunset adds two new cast members

If you’ve been wondering about an official American Horror Story season 10 premiere date at FX, wonder no more!. Today, the network announced that the new batch of episodes (subtitled American Horror Story: Double Feature) will air starting on Wednesday, August 25 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time (and we will be doing video reviews over at our YouTube Channel so be sure to SUBSCRIBE!). Many franchise staples are set to return, and as the title would suggest, these episodes are going to give you two separate stories over the course of a single season. The show has been renewed already through season 13, so you don’t have to worry about the long-term future.