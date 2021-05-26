Selling Sunset adds two new cast members

One of HBO Max's flagship titles when it first launched was the compelling sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, which has added six new cast members for its sophomore season, according to Deadline. The new season has added Peter Christoffersen (When the Dust Settles), Selina Jones (Fragments), Morgan Santo (The Watch), James Harkness (The Victim, Anne Boleyn), Kim Engelbrecht (Eye in the Sky, The Flash), and Jennifer Saayeng (Cursed, The Capture) to its ensemble. They join Season 1 stars Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim in the series created by Aaron Guzikowski and from producer Ridley Scott. It's currently unknown when fans can expect Season 2 to debut on HBO Max.