What Is ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy’s Ethnicity?

Finding the right hair color is a transformative undertaking. After years of trial and error and wearing shades that wash your face out or don’t fit your coloring, discovering your exact hue is like winning a long battle. And such victorious moments can be credited to the talent and expertise of the right colorist. For the past decade, Tracey Cunningham has been just that: the go-to color guru for stars like Jennifer Lopez and Anya Taylor-Joy—and for women who won’t be walking red carpets, too. No matter who they are, Cunningham’s clients will travel across the globe for her talents. The leading colorist—who also happens to be an advisor at Olaplex— released a book this week titled True Color, which reflects on her decades-long career working at the top of the beauty industry. True Color not only gives key hair advice based on the knowledge Cunningham has amassed over the years, but also provides a detailed look at some of her most unforgettable hair looks. Below, the Los Angeles-based colorist shared some insight on a number of the topics explored in her new book—from avoiding dry locks to the effects of mineral buildup on the hair.