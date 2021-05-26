Cancel
Congress & Courts

Russian lawmakers target Navalny allies with new bill

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — The lower house of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday endorsed a bill that prevents people affiliated with groups considered extremist from running for office, part of authorities’ efforts to sideline associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of parliamentary elections later this year. After the State Duma approved...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Vladimir Putin
Alexei Navalny
Europe
Germany
Russia
