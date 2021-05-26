Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel Anna Karenina is getting a modern adaptation as Netflix’s first Russian original series
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy star Svetlana Khodchenkova will play the title role in Anna K, a contemporary retelling of the classic novel, considered one of the greatest of all time. “In the updated Netflix version, Anna Karenina is a socialite and wife of the soon-to-be governor of St. Petersburg, who enters a life-changing love affair with Vronsky, the dashing heir of an aluminum empire,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Their affair threatens the delicate balance of their familial bonds and social relationships.” Meanwhile, HBO Max also has been developing a modern Anna K series based on Anna Karenina with a Korean-American star.www.primetimer.com