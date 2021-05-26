Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

TNT’s The Match to pit Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady in golf

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The second edition of The Match will see Brady return along with Phil Mickelson to take on Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. The first edition of The Match last year featured Brady and Mickelson vs. Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. The Match will air July 6 with proceeds going to Feeding America. ALSO: Brady spent this morning promoting The Match by trolling Rodgers over Green Bay Packers playoff gaffe.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tom Green
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#Tnt#The Match#Green Bay Packers#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Packers Update Aaron Rodgers' Status Amid Broncos Trade Rumors

With full-scale Organized Team Activites fast approaching, there is "nothing new to update" on disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur claimed Friday, tamping down speculation engulfing the franchise and the bedrock player they continue to insist is not available for trade. "We still obviously feel...
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
Tampa, FLedglentoday.com

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. https://www.smithandassociates.com/2021/05/14/22-things-we-love-about-derek-jeters-just-sold-tampa-waterfront-home">The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Should Be Historically Good Next Season

Tom Brady had a pretty good first season as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns and the Bucs went 11-5 in the regular season. They also won the Super Bowl. Combine all that with the fact that they didn't lose the Lombardi Trophy in a river and it was an overall success. Now for the scary part: Brady struggled for half the year according to Brady on a recent podcast appearance (via Joe Bucs Fan):
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: 3 bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 NFL Season

It appears the Green Bay Packers have a lot to work out with Aaron Rodgers before the reigning MVP agrees to return to the football field again. Although there wasn’t one issue that really peeved Rodgers, it was more a straw that broke the camel’s back type situation with the Packers’ new front office flirting with the devil for a few years now.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers' future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles - the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft...
NFLwglr.com

No answers on Rodgers, BUT the Packers signed another QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. — We’re still not sure what’s going on with Aaron Rodgers and his situation with the Packers, but Green Bay keeps adding to its quarterbacks room. Just days after signing Blake Bortles, the team signed Kurt Benkert, who tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract. ESPN confirmed the addition to the team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers reveal what they want in return for any potential Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers have said they won’t trade Aaron Rodgers, but what they’d like to get in return in a potential trade is out there. In the stalemate between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, the Packers hold most of the cards. They have been publicly consistent in their professions they want Rodgers, and won’t trade him. But according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (via Pro Football Rumors), the Packers have revealed part of their asking price in any Rodgers trade.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLYardbarker

NFL schedule maker discusses impact of Aaron Rodgers situation

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers made a challenging job even more so for NFL schedule makers this year, and we now have confirmation that the league is banking on Rodgers remaining in Green Bay and playing in 2021. NFL vice president of broadcast planning and scheduling Mike...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Details From His Offseason Surgery

Tom Brady revealed in a recent interview his off-season knee surgery was a bit more serious than previously believed. Brady dealt with a knee issue last season. He was able to play through it and lead Tampa Bay to Super Bowl LV. Not long after, the Bucs quarterback underwent knee surgery.
NFLYardbarker

'Respect' issue reportedly at center of Aaron Rodgers-Packers rift

It seemed at one point like the issues between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have at least something to do with the star quarterback’s contract situation. The more we learn, however, the less believable that is. Peter King of NBC Sports spoke with Packers wide receiver Davante Adams...
chatsports.com

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: 'Want Him Back In The Worst Way'

With full-scale Organized Team Activities fast approaching, there is "nothing new to update" on disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur claimed Friday, tamping down speculation engulfing the franchise and the bedrock player they continue to insist is not available for trade. "We still obviously feel...
NFLpackersnews.com

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLFox 59

Colts to induct sack-master Robert Mathis into Ring of Honor against Tom Brady, Bucs on Nov. 28

INDIANAPOLIS – Robert Mathis’ moment in the spotlight was delayed but is back on the calendar and adds to an already anticipated day. The Indianapolis Colts will add their career sack leader to the Ring of Honor Nov. 28 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bucs are led by quarterback Tom Brady, who was on the receiving end of 5 of Mathis’s club-record 123 sacks during his time with the New England Patriots.