Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Generation returns in June

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The second part of the first season of the HBO Max teen drama premieres on June 17 with three new episodes.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Teen Drama#Episodes#Hbo Max#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'Generation' Returns With the Second Half of Season 1: Watch the Trailer

Generation, the unapologetically authentic, queer dramedy starring Justice Smith, is back to finish out season 1 on HBO Max. After first debuting in March, the series returns with another eight episodes as it follows the lives of a diverse group of teens as they explore their sexualities and try to figure out their place in the world all while navigating the pressures of high school.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Teaser: Kristen Bell’s Narrator Returns to Torment a New Generation (Video)

HBO Max has dropped the first teaser for its “Gossip Girl” reboot series, featuring a new crop of teenage Upper East-Siders being surveilled by the titular, mysterious blogger. You know you love her (already), because the voice is that of OG “Gossip Girl” narrator Kristen Bell, who is reprising the audio-only role for the updated take on The CW teen drama.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix cancels Jupiter's Legacy, but orders live-action spinoff Supercrooks

Deadline reports that Jupiter's Legacy won't be renewed after one season, but it could return in a different iteration. "Netflix is turning Mark Millar’s Jupiter’s Legacy series into a universe spanning an anthology franchise," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "The streamer has set a live-action adaptation of Supercrooks, which delves into the story of Millarworld’s super-villains, as the next installment of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga. Meanwhile, The Jupiter’s Legacy will not continue as an ongoing series. With Netflix and Millar going in a different creative direction with the IP and the talent options soon expiring, the streamer has opted to let the high-profile cast, led by Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and Ben Daniels, out of their commitments to the show." Netflix already has a Supercrooks anime series in the works that is set to be released later this year. "While In the comics there are characters that cross over between Supercrooks and Jupiter’s Legacy, the live-action Supercrooks adaptation is in early stages, so it is unclear whether characters from Season 1 of Jupiter’s Legacy would migrate to it," says Andreeva. "Supercrooks is described as a return to the world of Jupiter’s Legacy with a rag-tag gang of super-villains, con-artists, petty thieves and leg-breakers who all band together for the heist of the century and the most outrageous crime story you’ve ever seen in your life. Crime pays and they’re going to prove it. Some people just want to have the time of their lives and make a little dirty money while they’re doing it. If the superheroes get in the way they’re going to be spitting teeth."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Revisiting the Frasier Pilot: What Stuck and What Got Dropped?

Everything good has to start somewhere, and for beloved TV shows, that usually means the pilot episode. Often written and filmed long before the rest of the series, and subject to tinkering by networks and creators before the show can continue, the TV pilot is a fascinating creature. In this recurring feature at Primetimer, we look back at the first episodes of some of the most culturally sticky TV shows in recent memory and see how their initial offerings hold up.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Meredith Returns to Work in Grey’s Anatomy Season-Ender

As Primetimer's Joe Reid writes today, it's been a psychologically punishing season on Grey's Anatomy, but last week's episode finally saw some uplift, with more seemingly on the way in tonight's season finale as an on-the-mend Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) settles into her new role heading up Grey-Sloan's residency program, and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) set to get hitched.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Lisey's Story and Sweet Tooth Lead a Weekend of Premieres and Finales

Streaming takes center stage in a crowded weekend of premieres and finales. On Netflix, DC Entertainment and Robert Downey Jr. adapt comic series Sweet Tooth into a fantasy epic about half-human, half-animal children, while Mae Martin lightens things up with Feel Good’s final season. Over in Apple world, the streamer bows Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story, starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, and draws The Mosquito Coast to a close in the season finale.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Two More Next Generation Stars Returning For Star Trek: Picard Season 2

Star Trek: Picard wasn’t perfect and I’m not a huge fan of turning the titular captain into some kind of synth, but by and large it was a fun ride. The highlights were reuniting with The Next Generation characters like Riker, Troi and Data, whose past connections with Picard made for some moving scenes. Work is currently underway on the second season and fans are eager to find out which familiar faces will be returning this time. Already confirmed are John de Lancie as Q and Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, but now we know some further additions.
TV & VideosTV Fanatic

Atypical Final Season Premiere Set at Netflix

One of the best series on Netflix is coming to an end next month. The streamer on Monday confirmed the fourth and final season of Atypical would be made available to stream around the globe. The Peabody Award-nominated dramedy will launch its final run Friday, July 9. 10 half-hour episodes...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Apple TV+ renews The Mosquito Coast for Season 2

Apple's pickup of the Justin Theroux-led drama series, based on his uncle Paul Theroux's famous novel, comes ahead of the Season 1 finale on Friday. “The Mosquito Coast has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart,” said Apple’s head of programming Matt Cherniss in a statement. “We can’t wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family, and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Mare of Easttown wasn't "copaganda," but it ultimately still was a cop show

"For decades, many TV police procedurals and crime dramas valorized and glorified police officers and the system of policing, which has come under renewed scrutiny since last summer’s racial uprisings," says Marina Fang. "To be clear, Mare of Easttown is not a show that falls under 'copaganda.' It pulls off the trick of being both a whodunnit crime drama and something else entirely. Much of the show isn’t about the police or the crimes at the center of the show’s twisty plot. It’s about its tremendous performances, especially from Winslet as Mare, Julianne Nicholson as Mare’s best friend Lori and the indefatigable Jean Smart as Mare’s acerbic mother Helen. It’s about grief, trauma, parenting and female friendship. It’s about what happens when being an authority figure in a close-knit community, where you know everybody and everybody knows you, can be complicated and agonizing. A lot of Mare’s work as a detective involves investigating cases in which her decisions could ruin the lives of her family, friends and neighbors. Most standard cop shows historically have not questioned the flaws in the system they portray. Some are now trying to, in fits and starts. At times, Mare of Easttown does gesture at those flaws. Mare makes some pretty questionable choices that the show does not cast in a positive or generous light, and there are no easy answers or solutions to anything, especially in the way she handles the events of the final episode. At the same time, the show doesn’t interrogate that broken system enough. For instance, Mare is briefly suspended from her job after she steals drugs from the police department’s evidence room and plants them on Carrie, the mother of her grandson, in order to jeopardize Carrie’s chances at gaining custody. But before long, Mare is back on the case and given a pass when, in reality, so many people (particularly if they are not white) would not be allowed another chance. And at the end of the day, the cops — even though they are complicated and not unequivocally good characters — get to be the heroes. They find the answers and crack the case, and we root for them along the way. Every time Mare achieved a major breakthrough in one of the investigations, part of me couldn’t help but notice how badass she looked."
Evansville, INrivercityweekend.com

Bill Engvall to return to Evansville this June

If you need some big laughs, here’s your sign. Funnyman Bill Engvall is coming to Evansville’s Victory Theatre on June 26!. Engvall has built his career in comedy, tv, movies, and books. Most recently has been playing the role of Reverend Paul in the sitcom Last Man Standing with lead Tim Allen. The show is currently in its final season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Justina Machado to star in Amazon's The Horror of Dolores Roach pilot

The One Day at a Time alum will lead the pilot based on the podcast of the same name. In The Horror of Dolores Roach, Machado's "Magic Hands” Dolores Roach "is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a severely-gentrified Washington Heights with $200 and the clothes on her back," per Variety. "Her boyfriend missing, her family long gone, her apartment now occupied by strangers, Dolores finds respite in the dilapidated storefront Empanada Loca around the corner, the only remnant of her former life."
TV Seriesnewsverses.com

‘iCarly’ revisits influencer tradition in trailer for upcoming revival

Get up the members of “iCarly” nation! Paramount Plus launched a trailer for the upcoming revival, premiering on June 17. Selecting up 10 years after the traditional Nickelodeon present ended, the brand new “iCarly” follows unique influencer Carly Shay and her associates navigating work, love and household. Within the trailer, the characters go on dates, joke round within the revamped loft and restart their standard internet sequence, this time shot on a PearPhone.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Grey's Anatomy pandemic-themed Season 17 was surprisingly moving, despite being extremely weird

Binging through all 16 Grey's Season 17 episodes in recent weeks before Thursday's season finale "played as an extremely recent period piece for me, and watching it was weird and discomfiting," says Emily VanDerWerff. From the perspective of life returning to normal, Grey's COVID-themed season looks starkly different from when it premiered last November. "Earlier seasons of Grey’s have mostly unfolded concurrently with the calendar of our reality. This one reacted to an unprecedented and eventful year by slowing down and stretching out time," says VanDerWerff. "The move worked in the series’ favor in some ways (like making Meredith’s storyline feel vaguely plausible), and undercut its emotional and dramatic payoff in others. The Black Lives Matter protests, for instance, mostly come and go in a single hour, with unfortunate overtones of a 'very special episode'; a less-compressed season less beholden to the events of our reality might have been better able to create an entire storyline about racial injustice. Yet the compressed timeframe also highlighted how the season’s two main storylines contradicted each other, at least a little bit. As Covid-19 became an exhausting reality for the characters, who tried to conserve ventilators and had to deal with their own mandatory quarantines after positive tests, death became part of the background noise of the show even more than usual on a hospital drama. Meanwhile, Meredith’s drawn-out case — one that involves her miraculously breathing on her own after the doctors make the difficult decision to take her off her ventilator — suggests death is inevitable, unless you’re the protagonist of a popular television show." VanDerWerff adds: "Still, in the middle of all its thematic confusion, Season 17 of Grey’s is often intensely moving. I cried multiple times, especially as Meredith’s efforts to survive became more central to the story. Even the season’s least-successful episodes were admirably experimental, like the one set in a different character’s dream (where Meredith grimly intones, 'Time of death: September 11, 2001,' about the character’s long-dead true love, in case Grey’s hadn’t already referenced enough traumatic national events to keep you occupied). Grey’s Anatomy’s 17th season may have been the show’s 'saddest,' but it still had plenty of bed-hopping and weary banter between doctors disagreeing over patients. That life can go on at Grey Sloan Memorial means it can go on anywhere. When Meredith Grey wakes up again (because her daughter cries over her at her bedside — omg, you guys), it seems less like she has defeated death and more like she has accepted the fact that she lives in a TV show. Sometimes, the point of comfort-food TV isn’t that it ignores our reality; sometimes, the point is just that it’s there every week, for better or worse."
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Peacock orders The Resort from Sam Esmail and Palm Springs writer Andy Siara

The eight-episode seriest is described as a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage and family vacations, set against one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries. The Resort marks Siara and Esmail's second series together for Peacock after limited series Angelyne. “The Resort has everything viewers are looking for in their next escape drama — thrill, mystery, love and a tropical backdrop," says Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.
Nashville, TNNashville Parent

Need a Laugh? Nashville Comedy Festival Returns in June

The Nashville Comedy Festival makes its triumphant return next month after a year that has us longing for laughter. Billboard’s first-ever “Comedian of the Year” Sebastian Maniscalco kicks off Nashville Comedy Festival on Saturday, June 12 at Ryman Auditorium. Maniscalco will have the audience roaring during the Nashville stop of his Nobody Does This Tour. Tennessee-native and rising star Leanne Morgan takes the stage at the Mother Church on Sunday, June 13. Morgan will be sure to have the people in the pews laughing out loud with her southern charm and hilarious storytelling.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Small is Beautiful: Seven Boutique Streaming Services That Are Changing the Game

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Soon — and it may have already happened by the time you read this — more American households will be paying for Disney+, a streaming channel that did not exist two years ago, than are paying for ESPN, one of the nation's oldest and most ubiquitous cable channels. This is mind-boggling, but mind-boggling facts are something we’ve had to get used to in the Peak TV age.