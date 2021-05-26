Cancel
Peacock announces docuseries Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell

Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell is the second docuseries on Ghislaine Maxwell announced in the past two weeks. Last week, Discovery+ announced Chasing Ghislaine from James Patterson. The three-part Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, premiering June 24, is described as investigating the “powerful, connected, and mysterious Ghislaine Maxwell, who was once the heiress to the Maxwell fortune but whose life takes a sordid downturn when she meets Jeffrey Epstein, the serial sex offender.”

