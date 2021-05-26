Cancel
Albany, NY

Top FBI agent in Albany retires

By Robert Gavin
Times Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – The head of the FBI in the Capital Region retired Wednesday, marking the fourth departure since early 2017 of a permanent special agent in charge of the bureau’s Albany field office. Special Agent in Charge Thomas Relford, who took over the top spot in the bureau’s office on...

www.timesunion.com
