We NEED To Talk About These Trousers

By Jessica
gofugyourself.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends, believe me when I tell you that I hooted with joy when this photo loaded. PLEASE KEEP THIS ENERGY UP, CELEBRITIES! This is what a weary and fun-starved populace craves! It’s like the trousers Lady Hulk would have to throw out after a particularly annoying day in court. (In my imagination, Lady Hulk is a lawyer, although I’m sure that (a) there is a Lady Hulk and (b) she’s not a lawyer and (c) I’m not going to look it up and (d) don’t tell me!*)

www.gofugyourself.com
