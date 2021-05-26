Trade Rumors App For iOS/Android

Cancel
By Luke Adams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you enjoy Hoops Rumors on your smartphone or tablet, be sure to check out our free Trade Rumors app!. Trade Rumors, available for iOS and Android, is the best way to consume our content on a mobile device. Here’s what it delivers, all for free:. All the articles from...

Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Hatoful Boyfriend’ Is Getting Delisted at the End of the Month on iOS and Android

Hatoful Boyfriend ($4.99) from Mediatonic, Devolver Digital, and Hato Moa was a very surprising experience when I originallt played it a few years ago on PC. It looked like a gag game you’d gift someone on Steam as a joke but ended up being a great otome experience with an emotional story in its proper ending. Hatoful Boyfriend is full of humour but it also has an interesting story to tell through its multiple endings and characters. It finally arrived on mobile across both iOS and Android as a premium release thanks to Devolver Digital back in May 2016 and it is finally being delisted in a few days as revealed by Hato Moa on Twitter due to the publishing agreements on mobile and PlayStation platforms coming to an end. Those who own the game will continue to own it but new purchases will not be possible. If you’ve not played it before, watch the trailer below:
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Large gallery view is coming to Microsoft Teams for iOS and Android

Microsoft Teams for iOS and Android will soon support large gallery mode for meetings. Large gallery mode lets you view up to 49 people at once within a Teams meetings. Support for large Gallery view on mobile devices could arrive as soon as June 2021. Microsoft Teams on the desktop...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

10 Best Dictionary Apps For Android in 2021

Let’s admit, while reading an ebook or articles online, we sometimes came across a word that we had no idea. You can search directly on Google for the word to know its meaning. However, what if I tell you that there’s an easier way to find out the meanings of a word?
TechnologyGhacks Technology News

Opera GX Mobile Beta for Android and iOS released

When Opera Software launched its new Opera GX web browser last year, it did so only for desktop operating systems and not mobile operating systems. Opera GX turned out to be quite the success for Opera Software, and the company released several updates since the initial release that extended the browser's functionality. Updates introduced a network limiter, Discord support, background music playback, and more.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Spotify rolling out new search filters for iOS and Android

Spotify for iOS and Android is getting a little update to make search easier with new filters. The change is coming to both free and Premium subscribers. Spotify says the new search filters are rolling out starting today and will make it more seamless to find the music or podcasts you’re looking for.
Cell PhonesLifehacker

These Popular Android Apps Are Putting User Data at Risk

According to a report by Check Point Research, many popular Android apps put your personal data at risk due to poorly secured third-party services. The report highlights several different security flaws affecting 23 different apps available on Google Play, each with anywhere from 50,000 to 10 million downloads. Most of the offending apps collect and store user information, developer data, and internal company resources using unsecured real-time databases and cloud storage services. The security researchers were able to find the unsecured cloud databases from 13 apps, meaning outsider actors can also access them.
Technologyinfosecwriteups.com

Exploiting Activity in medium android app

Hello friends I am Raju Kumar A.k.a Mrcyberwarrior. Let’s come to the story, I found vulnerabilities in the web as well as android applications of medium but the web vulnerabilities are not fixed yet so here I will discuss one of the bug found on the Andriod application ie. Exploiting activity. if you already know about jadx-gui and have a basic idea of android application can skip the first section and directly read the detection and exploitation of the vulnerability.
Cell Phonesbedroomproducersblog.com

Moog iOS Apps Are FREE Right Now! 🔥🔥🔥

Moog Music offers the Model 15 Modular Synthesizer ($29.99), Minimoog Model D Synthesizer ($19.99), Filtatron ($4.99), Theremini Editor, and Animoog ($29.99) apps as free downloads from the App Store for a limited time only. All four apps are completely free to download from the app store. This is a limited-time...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Clubhouse is available for everyone right now — from iOS to Android

Audio-only chat app Clubhouse is now available for both iPhone and Android smartphone users worldwide, after recently announcing it will be available in more countries earlier this week. With the invite-only audio network rolling out its highly sought-after Android app to U.S. users last week, Clubhouse is now available worldwide....
Video GamesDestructoid

Samorost is back with a free enhanced version on PC, iOS, and Android

A timeless adventure game with new music and ‘enhanced’ graphics and sounds. Whatever happened to Samorost, the darling point-and-click space gnome adventure we played in our browsers in the early 2000s? Don’t worry, it hasn’t been lost to the ravages of time. It’s here — right here, actually. You can play a remastered version on Steam, itch.io, iOS, and Android. Best of all, it’s free.
Cell PhonesTidbits

Extracting Data from an Old iOS App Broken by iOS 14.5

So this is embarrassing. Back in 2013, I was looking for an app I could use for diary-like journal entries, and I settled on Momento. I used it for a while, and at some point, it prompted me to upgrade to a new paid version. I didn’t want any of the new features, so I dismissed the upgrade notice. The app didn’t nag me to upgrade again that I remember, so I kept using it with no problems, apparently for years. Until, that is, Apple released iOS 14.5, which somehow prevented Momento—now called Momento Classic—from launching. Uh oh.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Snap Launching Standalone iOS Video Editing App

Snap, the firm behind Snapchat, announced a new iOS app called Story Studio that will launch later this year. It will provide editing tools, including AR Lenses that are designed specifically for mobile editing and vertical videos. The app will pull data from Snapchat and its new Spotlight feature, more...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

As Apple fights for iOS app control, Google cuts more restrictions with Android 12

In the latest beta version of Android, Google revealed how 3rd-party app stores will be more free to operate on the OS. With this latest update, Google updated Android’s Package Installer parameters with “setRequireUserAction”. It is with this new parameter that Google will allow users to be more free to use 3rd-party app stores to download apps and keep said apps up to date with said app stores.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Lego Racers 2 Android/iOS Mobile Version Full Free Download

Lego Racers 2 Android/iOS Mobile Version Full Free Download. Lego Racers 2 (429 MB) is a Racing video game. Produced and released by Focus on Detail Pocket Studios (GBA), Lego Software. It premiered on September 9, 2001, for Windows. Contrary to the first Lego Racers, the participant has more”liberty” since the player can race or push, and there are several other characters that the player could speak to. Lego Racers 2 also offers, such as from the first, a vehicle and personality designer. It’s more bricks but fewer personalities to create and edit. In Lego Racers, 2up to 11 competitions can be selected. The racers must push through a pair of checkpoints every lap in the appropriate order in any race. Four distinct weapons may be used to harm the opponents’ cars, in addition to an invisibility shield.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Mobile MMORPG Moonlight Sculptor Launches Globally On Android & iOS On 25 May

Kakao Games and XL Games (creators of ArcheAge) will end pre-registration on 24 May, with the highly-anticipated MMORPG Moonlight Sculptor set to officially launch on 25 May on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Moonlight Sculptor will be playable in 157 different countries as of 25 May, joining South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao.