Who will be at the 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest? Days are unclear, even as nights fill in

By KEITH SPERA
NOLA.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the music industry’s rush to reopen, most major festivals have unveiled their 2021 talent rosters. But two big ones are still under wraps: the 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the 2021 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. As of this writing, the producers of both festivals have,...

www.nola.com
#Jazz Music#Jazz Piano#Music Festivals#Halloween Music#Blues Music#New Orleans Jazz Fest#Firefly#Outside Lands#Dead Company#The Grateful Dead#Acl#Black Pumas#Band Of Horses#Bottlerock#Tame Impala#The Avett Brothers#The Black Crowes#Lumineers#House Of Blues#Allman Betts Band
