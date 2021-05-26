newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Timeline: A deadly year in Albany, and it's only May

By Mike Goodwin
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Still reeling from 15 homicides in 2020, the city is on pace to eclipse that total this year with a surge in gun violence that exploded as five homicides in May alone brought the city to eight killings so far this year. The death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene...

www.timesunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew M. Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#County Police#City Police#State Police#State Troopers#Gun Violence#Shaker High School#North Lake Avenue#June#Central Avenue#Investigators#Essex Street#Ontario Street#Sheridan Avenue#Fire#Gunshot Wounds#Judson Street#Teen#Rawson Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Albany, NYTimes Union

Getting There: Missing crosswalk near Albany City Hall

Q: Jackie Gonzales (@jmirandolam on Twitter) asked why there is a pedestrian cutout near Albany City Hall, but no crosswalk. “Having an accessible ramp dump people into the street doesn't help anybody. It's honestly kind of insulting — says to the little person, we thought of you, but not enough to (care) if you die crossing the street,” she tweeted.
Westerlo, NYWNYT

Investigators looking into cause of Westerlo crash

Investigators are looking into what caused a serious car crash in Albany County Sunday. It happened on County Route 401 in the town of Westerlo shortly before 3 p.m. Two medivac helicopters were called in, and several ambulances were on the scene. NewsChannel 13 has reached out to state police,...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Coworking interest rises as some Capital Region offices remain closed

Coworking spaces are reemerging as one solution for vaccinated workers transitioning out of the pandemic who are eager to work somewhere other than their living room - but are unable to return to still-shuttered or reduced-staff offices. There is also demand for memberships from people who are interested in simply...
Guilderland, NYTimes Union

Psychiatry practice relocates from Slingerlands to Guilderland

GUILDERLAND - Dr. Griffan Randall Psychiatry has relocated from Slingerlands to 1809 Western Ave. in Guilderland. The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office on Friday at 1 p.m. Local elected leaders, including Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, and Assemblymember Pat Fahy plan to attend. Dr. Randall specializes in psychiatry for adolescents through geriatric patients.
Albany County, NYSaratogian

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Schenectady, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Suspect Arrested In Curry Road Motel 6 Murder

Last week we heard of a bizarre incident at Motel 6 on Curry Road. On Tuesday, Colonie Police received a call for a motor vehicle accident involving a car crashing into the building. The accident ended up being a homicide, and now the police have one suspect in custody. Around...
Colonie, NYTimes Union

Schenectady man charged with murder in death of Xiaa Price near Colonie motel

COLONIE - Town police said they arrested a Schenectady man in the fatal shooting of Xiaa Price in the parking lot of the Curry Road Motel 6 on Tuesday. Police arrested Paul A L Streeks, 23, at 10 p.m. Friday and charged him with second-degree murder and felony criminal possession of a weapon. Police on Saturday said they would not yet provide any information about the relationship between Streeks and Price, or Streeks' role in the homicide, citing their continuing investigation.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Feed Albany hires first head chef, names new board members

ALBANY — Feed Albany, a relief program born in the days after the pandemic started that has provided more than 500,000 meals in 14 months, has hired its first full-time head chef as it prepares to move into a dedicated kitchen space of its own. Food previously was made by chefs donating their services in restaurant kitchens loaned to Feed Albany during down times a few day a week.
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Do you want a doughnut with that vaccination, Albany County?

ALBANY — Albany County is going the sugar route to convince people to get vaccinated. County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that Dunkin' has donated $10,000 so the county can give $5 gift cards to the doughnut shop to the first 2,000 people who get vaccinated at an upcoming clinic. Stay tuned for an update on the location of the clinic.
Albany, NYWRGB

Albany's Central Warehouse is an eyesore, what will it take to bring it up to code?

ALBANY (WRGB) — Driving down Interstate 787, you can’t miss the giant concrete eyesore that stands out on the Albany skyline, but its ugliness goes beyond the surface. “The condition from the exterior to the flaking paint to the walls crumbling to missing windows and then to the interior of the property with debris and unsecure openings, elevator shafts that are not secure pose a safety issue, a health issue to anybody that’s around the building,” said Joshua Gold, Senior Code Enforcement Inspector for the City of Albany.
Albany County, NYWRGB

Albany County COVID-19 response

Albany County, WRGB — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced that as of Friday, 57.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 49.6% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 49.2%, and full vaccination rate of 40.8%....
Albany, NYTimes Union

News of note in the Capital Region

ALBANY - The state Department of Taxation and Finance's Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, to help last-minute filers. Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518-457-5181. But before calling, taxpayers should consider visiting www.tax.ny.gov. Since the filing season...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Editorial: Albany, meet the Hudson

---- Albany has puzzled for years over how to better reconnect the city with its waterfront, and a new proposal in Congress just might be a way to start a more serious conversation and even get a project underway. But — not to get too far ahead of ourselves —...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Albany, NYthelcn.com

Borrello urges Department of Health guidance on county fair openings

State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, is urging action by New York State Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, to release guidance that will allow county fairs to open for their 2021 season. In a letter to Commissioner Zucker, Senator Borrello questioned why guidance was issued for the New...