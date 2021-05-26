Park-N-Shine at Grand View United Church in Dubuque
Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Dr., Dubuque, IA, excitedly hosts its first Park-n-Shine event on Sunday, June 13, in the parking lot of the church. Park-n-Shine will be similar to a “Show-n-Shine” except this is a fun, non-competitive event for all classic, vintage, or custom cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. The entire community is invited to bring their vehicle or simply come and enjoy a relaxing afternoon admiring vehicles & motorcycles. Food will be available for purchase as well as ice cream from the Dubuque Dairy Association.kdat.com