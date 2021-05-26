Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Park-N-Shine at Grand View United Church in Dubuque

By Ken Peiffer
Posted by 
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Dr., Dubuque, IA, excitedly hosts its first Park-n-Shine event on Sunday, June 13, in the parking lot of the church. Park-n-Shine will be similar to a “Show-n-Shine” except this is a fun, non-competitive event for all classic, vintage, or custom cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. The entire community is invited to bring their vehicle or simply come and enjoy a relaxing afternoon admiring vehicles & motorcycles. Food will be available for purchase as well as ice cream from the Dubuque Dairy Association.

kdat.com
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Dubuque County, IA
Society
Dubuque, IA
Cars
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Dubuque, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Cars#Dairy#Main Event#Info#Grand View United Church#Ia#Non Competitive Event#Parking#Community Building#Vintage#Trucks#Fun#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Cars
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Falls Man Wins Big With Iowa Lottery

Okay Cedar Valley...I don't know how many shamrocks you have or how many lucky rabbits' feet you've been rubbing, but it's honestly unfair how lucky many people in this neck of the woods are. The past few months have been a great and incredibly lucky time for many people here...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

WATCH: Eastern Iowa Cow Drops By Starbucks

Gucci the cow strikes again! This time he's grabbing himself a cup of joe. One of my favorite Tik Tok account keeps raising the bar with hilarious and adorable content. Mason Corkery went viral on the social video sharing app for his adventures with his pet cow Gucci. The two most popular videos that he's shared are of the duo going to Dairy Queen and Chick-Fil-A.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Gas Prices in Cedar Rapids & Iowa City Continue to Rise

If you plan to celebrate the summer of (more) normality with a road trip, be prepared to pay more at the pump. As you've no doubt seen with each trip to Casey's or Kwik Star, gas isn't dropping, it's been steadily increasing for months now. In fact, according to a KWWL report, gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, and are averaging around $2.86 right now statewide.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa City Man Runs And Writes His Way Through Every IA County

Tyler Sullivan is hitting the pavement...literally. Six years ago, Sullivan set out on a strange journey. He started running through every single county in the state of Iowa. Yeah...that's right...Tyler Sullivan is running across the great state of Iowa on foot. Tyler Sullivan is a University of Iowa grad, and...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

The St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival Will Return This Summer

One of the most beloved summer events here in Eastern Iowa is gearing up to return in 2021!. The 46th annual St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival will officially make its way back to Cedar Rapids this summer on August 13th, 14th, and 15th. After a year off thanks to the pandemic, the 2021 event will feature all the usual activities, including live music, a carnival, food, beverages, and lots and LOTS of sweet corn.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Northeast Iowa!

The Northeast Iowa city of Harpers Ferry is where a lucky lottery player won $1 million in the latest Mega Millions drawing, held Tuesday evening (June 8). According to Iowa Lottery officials, two tickets matched all but one of the numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions game. One of those tickets was sold in Harpers Ferry. The other ticket was purchased in West Virginia.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

First Cedar Rapids Pool Opens With More Coming Soon

With a hot weekend of weather across Eastern Iowa had many people craving a dip in a pool. In 2020, you had to know someone who had their own swimming pool. COVID shut down all the city swimming pools in Cedar Rapids. But this year, things are different, at least where COVID is related. Pools will open! But a worker shortage and the training of life guards means that for now, only ONE city pool is open to the public.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The ‘Coolest’ Airbnb in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

You don't have to travel far to experience an amazing getaway this summer!. If you're looking to take a little vacation here in the state of Iowa, the city of Cumming might have exactly what you're looking for. A recent article from Cosmopolitan outlines the "coolest" Airbnbs in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is a log cabin! The article reads:
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Love that lasts: Dubuque couple connects at picnic, now celebrating 65 years

A chance encounter while chaperoning an orphans’ picnic blossomed into a lifelong romance for Betty and Bob Dean of Dubuque, who celebrated their 65th anniversary last June. Betty, now 86, and Bob, 85, still recall that first meeting vividly. They explained that during the 1950s, the Illinois Central Railroad regularly hosted an outing for local orphans, who would enjoy a train ride to Dyersville, ice cream, games and prizes.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque church to host food pantry this month

Church of the Resurrection will host a free drive-thru food pantry beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, in the church parking lot, 4300 Asbury Road. Volunteers will direct vehicles where to line up and assign numbers to order the vehicles. Participants will stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque Trees Forever, city team up to replenish street trees

A bit of rain didn't stop roughly 50 Dubuque Trees Forever volunteers from venturing out to plant 40 trees on Garfield, Lincoln and Rhomberg avenues Saturday morning. Eagle Scout Luke Morarend, 17, led a team in planting five trees — a Kentucky coffee, a ginkgo, a crabapple and two elms.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Q107.5

Dubuque Area Radio Road Report May 17, 2021

US 61 southbound: Right lane closed between the Mississippi river bridge and IA 946 (near Dubuque). The right lane is closed due to road construction work weekdays and Saturdays until Until May 19th. On US 20 Near North Cascade Road expect intermittent lane closures and travel restrictions through the end...
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Eagle 102.3

5th Street Closure Wednesday – Sunday

Fifth Street in Dubuque will be closed between Main Street and Locust Street on Wednesday, May 19 beginning at 7 p.m. and will remain closed until 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 23 due to a City-permitted special event at the Five Flags Center. This closed area will be used for event vehicle parking.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Biz Buzz Monday: Downtown Dubuque bar, eatery changes name, offerings

Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will highlight additional developments in Tuesday’s edition. A Dubuque business has enhanced its offerings and created a new brand in hopes of finding success in a post-pandemic economy. The bar and eatery formerly known...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Dike, IAQuad-Cities Times

One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday. Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.