Governor Seeks Nominations for the 2021 Main Street Awards
(Bismarck, ND) -- Nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Main Street Awards, a program of North Dakota’s Main Street Initiative, are now being accepted through August 13th. “Every year we are grateful to see all the communities and individuals taking innovative approaches to build healthy, vibrant communities,” Governor Doug Burgum said. “These awards are a great reflection of the dedication that many North Dakotans have to enhance the quality of life for current and future residents.”www.am1100theflag.com