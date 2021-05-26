Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Governor Seeks Nominations for the 2021 Main Street Awards

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 9 days ago

(Bismarck, ND) -- Nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Main Street Awards, a program of North Dakota’s Main Street Initiative, are now being accepted through August 13th. “Every year we are grateful to see all the communities and individuals taking innovative approaches to build healthy, vibrant communities,” Governor Doug Burgum said. “These awards are a great reflection of the dedication that many North Dakotans have to enhance the quality of life for current and future residents.”

www.am1100theflag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
West Fargo, ND
West Fargo, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Cultural Heritage#Community Projects#Collaborative Projects#Main Street#North Dakotans#The Office Of Governor#Nominations#Final Awards#Vibrant Community Award#Century Workforce Award#Nominated Projects#Entries#Selection Committee#October#August 13th#Innovative Approaches#Community Pride#Historical Buildings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Downtowners Bismarck prepares to create new strategic plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Downtowners Bismarck office is preparing to create a new strategic plan for the city. Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog says housing has been a priority for the city in the past, and with recent developments under construction and planned for the future, Bismarck has increased its downtown housing by nearly 50 percent.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Fifth annual Recovery Reinvented set in Bismarck

The annual Recovery Reinvented conference is returning to a live event this year after switching to a livestream format last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The daylong conference of speakers and awards champions recovery from addiction, the main cause of first lady Kathryn Burgum, who shares her personal story as a recovering alcoholic.
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

North Dakota Game and Fish director to retire at end of July

Longtime North Dakota Game & Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand is retiring, effective July 31. Gov. Doug Burgum announced Steinwand's retirement in a statement Monday. “Terry has been a champion for North Dakota hunters and anglers for nearly four decades, spending the last 15 of those years leading a high performing team that has earned North Dakota a national reputation as a sportsman’s paradise,” the governor said in the statement.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District director to retire

Randy Bina, executive director of the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, will retire Oct. 1. Bina has spent almost 34 years with the district, including the past 10 as executive director. “I truly appreciate the opportunity to serve the Bismarck community for so many years,” Bina said. “Our diverse parks...
PoliticsKNOX News Radio

Wanted: New ND Game and Fish director

North Dakota Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand has announced his retirement. Steinwand – who was appointed to the post in 2006 – will step down at the end of July. He began his career with the agency in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit and was named fisheries division chief in 1989.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

UND graduate student Gracie Lian named to North Dakota higher-ed board

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed UND student Gracie Lian to a one-year term as the student representative on the state Board of Higher Education. Lian, a Grand Forks native, is a graduate student at UND and is a master’s of public administration candidate. She has served as president of the North Dakota Student Association and student body president for the UND Student Government Association.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Longtime North Dakota Game and Fish director stepping down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is retiring after more than 15 years at the helm, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday. Terry Steinwand took over leadership of the agency when he was appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2006. He began his career with Game and Fish in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989.
Bismarck, NDMinot Daily News

MDU Resources Foundation donates to Girl Scouts

BISMARCK — MDU Resources Group, through the MDU Resources Foundation, has awarded a $70,000 grant to Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons to equip its Mobile STEM Center. The Mobile STEM Center is a branded cargo van that provides an innovative solution to delivering science, technology, engineering and mathematics-based programming to girls throughout North Dakota, South Dakota and adjoining counties in Minnesota and Iowa.
Bismarck, NDnewsdakota.com

Aquatic Nuisance Species the Focus May 16-22

BISMARCK, N.D. (G&F) – North Dakota has seen an increase in aquatic nuisance species in the last decade, yet the state remains in pretty good shape with the low number of waterbodies with invasive species. Even so, public awareness about ANS, including zebra mussels, and the actions that help prevent...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

BSC getting new Line worker training facility

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College is home to the only line worker training program in the state. Soon, they will get a new home. Thanks to a $4 million grant from U.S. Department of Commerce and a bundle of donations, BSC and the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives will build a new training facility featuring an 17,000 square-foot indoor arena for year-round practice.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Steinwand to retire North Dakota Game and Fish

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After more than 15 years as director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, Terry Steinwand announced his retirement. Steinwand started his career with NDGF in 1982 as a fisheries biologist. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989. He was appointed director in 2006 by then Governor John Hoeven.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed May 16-22 as Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week in North Dakota. Mike Anderson explains in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. North Dakota has seen in increase in aquatic nuisance species in the last decade, yet the state remains in...
Bismarck, NDINFORUM

Photographer looks at the landscape in new exhibit at North Dakota Capitol

BISMARCK — When one looks at a Tim Lamey photograph, it’s more than just a picturesque landscape staring back with unending beauty. The story behind Lamey’s body of work, from formative works to more recent projects like “Here Is Your Country,” which is now on display on the observatory floor of the North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck, reaches into the depths of nature’s bounty and poses questions of conservation.