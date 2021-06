Somewhat buried in the middle of the June 2021 LEGO Store Calendar is a neat little promotion for the Swing Ship Ride (5006746). It will be available from June 21-31 with purchases of $85 or more, while supplies last on the LEGO Shop and in stores. The 152 piece set was previously an Asia exclusive set to celebrate International Children’s Day but this version has been modified with a sign that says “Leg Godt” or “play well” in Danish. Note that the Asia version was limited to only 1,000 pieces, which it technically is due to the front sign, but hopefully LEGO will have a lot of the Leg Godt version for those who wants one.