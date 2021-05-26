Rare male Tortoiseshell Tabby available for adoption

A stray kitten that was brought to Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) earlier this month has ended up being an extremely rare type of cat: a male Tortoiseshell Tabby. “Tortoiseshell Tabby cats, known for their black and orange coloring are almost always exclusively female, so we were quite shocked when a Tortoiseshell Tabby kitten who was found as a stray in Redwood City, CA was male,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “At first we couldn’t believe the kitten was indeed male, but after several thorough examinations, much to his dismay, our Veterinarian services staff confirmed he is indeed a male.”