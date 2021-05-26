Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood City, CA

Rare male Tortoiseshell Tabby available for adoption

koit.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stray kitten that was brought to Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) earlier this month has ended up being an extremely rare type of cat: a male Tortoiseshell Tabby. “Tortoiseshell Tabby cats, known for their black and orange coloring are almost always exclusively female, so we were quite shocked when a Tortoiseshell Tabby kitten who was found as a stray in Redwood City, CA was male,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “At first we couldn’t believe the kitten was indeed male, but after several thorough examinations, much to his dismay, our Veterinarian services staff confirmed he is indeed a male.”

koit.com
View All 21 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Mateo County, CA
Redwood City, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Mateo County, CA
Pets & Animals
San Mateo County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Redwood City, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortoiseshell Cat#Volunteers#Female Cats#Kittens#Black Males#Spca#Phs Spca#Communications#Veterinarian#Kitten Nursery#Tortoiseshell Tabbies#Tortoiseshell Tabby Cats#Male Tortoiseshell#Adoption#Females#Rare#Potential Adopters#Foster Care#Tortitude#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
San Mateo, CAclimaterwc.com

Coyote Point fundraising effort aims to install shade shelters, maintain tree health

A fundraising effort aims to make long-overdue improvements to Coyote Point Park in San Mateo, which saw a record number of visitors last year. The San Mateo County Parks Foundation has established the Coyote Point Stewardship Fund to fun shade shelters for beach picnic areas, to maintain a healthy tree canopy and to provide park rangers with tools needed to address increased maintenance demand.
Redwood City, CAclimaterwc.com

Port of Redwood City to host drive-in variety show

The Port of Redwood City has been the site during the COVID-19 pandemic of drive-in movies and a drive-in circus. Next up: Live, a drive-in variety show. The Port has teamed with Dragon Productions Theatre Company to present a drive-in live performance on Fridays of May 21 and June 4 and on Saturday, June 5. Shows run from 7:30-10 p.m.