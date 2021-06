Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli are often seen giving out major couple goals. They continue to charm fans with their doting camaraderie. The duo is one of the Internet’s most favourite couple and never cease to impress their fans with their chemistry. Virat recently held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, and responded to his fans’ questions. The final question and the sweetest question he answered was by lady love Anushka Sharma. She crashed his AMA session to ask him an important question!