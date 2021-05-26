Cancel
Winter Garden, FL

Police: 3 teenagers shot in front yard of Winter Garden home

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Kpw2_0aCEPiIy00

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Police confirmed that all three people who were shot in front of a Winter Garden home Wednesday afternoon were teenagers and that all three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Marilyn Tatum Demps, the mother of one of the teens shot outside of the home on Horizon Street on Wednesday, said her son was over at a friend’s house when the gunfire started.

Officers said they believe that an argument in the yard of a home on Horizon Street led to gunshots being fired and several people being injured and taken to a local hospital.

Demps said her 17-year-old son, Jaheim, and two of his friends were shot outside the home. She said her son was shot in the chest and is in stable condition.

“I don’t know who coming by and started shooting these kids but I wish they would stop,” Demps said. “Because this is getting real serious.”

Winter Garden police told Channel 9 that no one inside the home was injured when shots rang out in the front yard, despite bullets having hit the home.

Officers said they are not releasing the names of the other teens who were shot. They also said they are still searching for the people who shot the teens.

Investigators said they found a gun near a trash can on the east side of the complex, but can not confirm whether it is connected to the shooting.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact Detective Dave Clarke at 407-656-3636 ext. 4092 or CRIMELINE.

Winter Garden shooting Police said “several” people were shot in the front yard of a Winter Garden home on Wednesday afternoon. (WFTV.com News Staff)

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
