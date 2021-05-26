Wonderfair deals available for 2021 Wisconsin State Fair
Fairgoers who plan ahead can save BIG on adult Fair admission with $9 State Fair tickets! Discounted tickets are available online at WiStateFair.com and by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office as well as at participating Wisconsin Sentry Foods, Festival Foods, Metcalfe's Markets, and Trig's stores. New this year, Bank Five Nine branches will also be selling $9 State Fair Tickets. $9 State Fair Tickets are on sale now – July 16.www.wjfw.com