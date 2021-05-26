Cancel
Creston, IA

Smith: 'Haircuts (don't) matter'

Creston News Advertiser
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve seen me in the last week or so, you’ve seen that I got a haircut. Actually, I got them all cut. And by cut, I mean really cut. It was my first post-pandemic (remember, I’m an optimist, so I have to believe this is almost behind us), at-a-salon haircut. I was in Kansas, so nowhere near any of the places I usually go, and I turned to Google. I had some unexpected unscheduled time, so I was looking for a place that was open and had time for a same-day appointment.

