Tazemetostat Elicits Preclinical Anti-Tumor Responses in MCL Cell Lines With BTK Resistance

Contributed by Riccardo Dalla-Favera, April 20, 2021 (sent for review March 24, 2021; reviewed by Carlo M. Croce and Ralf Küppers) Fifty percent of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) cases lack cell-surface expression of the class I major histocompatibility complex (MHC-I), thus escaping recognition by cytotoxic T cells. Here we show that, across B cell lymphomas, loss of MHC-I, but not MHC-II, is preferentially restricted to DLBCL. To identify the involved mechanisms, we performed whole exome and targeted HLA deep-sequencing in 74 DLBCL samples, and found somatic inactivation of B2M and the HLA-I loci in 80% (34 of 42) of MHC-INEG tumors. Furthermore, 70% (22 of 32) of MHC-IPOS DLBCLs harbored monoallelic HLA-I genetic alterations (MHC-IPOS/mono), indicating allele-specific inactivation. MHC-INEG and MHC-IPOS/mono cases harbored significantly higher mutational burden and inferred neoantigen load, suggesting potential coselection of HLA-I loss and sustained neoantigen production. Notably, the analysis of >500,000 individuals across different cancer types revealed common germline HLA-I homozygosity, preferentially in DLBCL. In mice, germinal-center B cells lacking HLA-I expression did not progress to lymphoma and were counterselected in the context of oncogene-driven lymphomagenesis, suggesting that additional events are needed to license immune evasion. These results suggest a multistep process of HLA-I loss in DLBCL development including both germline and somatic events, and have direct implications for the pathogenesis and immunotherapeutic targeting of this disease.