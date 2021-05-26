Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Tazemetostat Elicits Preclinical Anti-Tumor Responses in MCL Cell Lines With BTK Resistance

By Caroline Seymour
targetedonc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMantle cell lymphoma cell lines with intrinsic resistance to BTK inhibitors displayed anti-tumor activity on treatment with tazemetostat as monotherapy or in combination with zanubrutinib, according to data from a preclinical analysis. Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) cell lines with intrinsic resistance to BTK inhibitors displayed anti-tumor activity on treatment with...

www.targetedonc.com
