My first act as Labour leader was to address a demonstration supporting refugees. Thousands gathered in Parliament Square to demand action following the horrific and avoidable death of three-year-old Alan Kurdi in the Mediterranean Sea. It seemed as if the tide might turn. Even usually anti-migrant tabloids couldn’t avoid reporting on this tragedy. But six years on, thousands more people have perished in the region due to negligence or deliberate policy.The number of refugees has skyrocketed this decade, with 80 million people now displaced worldwide by military, environmental and political crises. The way powerful nations respond has worsened too....