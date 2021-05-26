Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter coach Conte to leave club after winning Serie A title

By DANIELLA MATAR
Huron Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte left the newly-crowned Serie A champion by “mutual consent” Wednesday, just weeks after leading the Nerazzurri to their first league title in more than a decade. Conte was reportedly unhappy about the club’s decision to sell players in this coming transfer window...

SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
UEFAgoal.com

Inter can dominate Italy and Europe under Conte, claims Hakimi

With their first Scudetto for a decade in the bag, the Morocco winger sees no reason why the Nerazzurri cannot go on to conquer the continent. Achraf Hakimi believes that Inter can create a dynasty of domestic and international success under Antonio Conte's guidance, after they ended Juventus' decade-long reign at the Serie A summit.
Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
Soccer90min.com

Romelu Lukaku Opens Up on Infamous Bust Up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic During Coppa Italia Clash

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on his infamous clash with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Inter's 2-1 Coppa Italia win earlier this season. The former Manchester United teammates butted heads in January's Coppa Italia quarter-finals as Antonio Conte’s side overcame a one-goal deficit to advance to the semi-finals. The pair squared up to each other and traded insults, leading to them both receiving one-match bans and a combined fine of £7,000 for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Hakimi: Conte to me he was close to Real Madrid move

Inter Milan fullback Achraf Hakimi has revealed Antonio Conte told him he was close to joining Real Madrid. The pair are now celebrating winning the Scudetto this week. “Inter have created a great project to win this championship and I'm very proud to have been able to help make the history of the club," Hakimi told Onda Cero.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Fan View: Moses, not Hakimi, Conte's best African player

Goal readers believe the Super Eagle star was the best player to have served the Italian tactician. Victor Moses is the best African to play under Antonio Conte and not Achraf Hakimi or Kwadwo Asamoah, according to Goal readers. The duo worked together at Chelsea in 2016-2018, where they won...
Soccerplanetfootball.com

Watch: Romelu Lukaku hosts ‘boxing match’ between Conte and Martinez

Inter Milan are a happy club right now having recently won their first Scudetto since 2010. But that didn’t stop Lautero Martinez from falling out with manager Antonio Conte during their 3-1 win over Roma on Wednesday evening. Martinez had started the game on the bench but was angered after...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Antonio Conte's rivalry with Jose Mourinho was 'blown out of proportion' in the Premier League - despite 'taunts' and 'not pleasant words', claims his former assistant... as they get set to be reunited in opposing dugouts next season in Serie A

Antonio Conte's former assistant admits the Italian's rivalry with Jose Mourinho has been 'blown out of proportion' despite 'not pleasant words' being thrown by the managers. Mourinho was appointed as the new Roma manager on Tuesday and will take over the Giallorossi from the start of next season, with the aim of overthrowing Conte's Inter Milan from the top of Serie A after they were crowned champions last week.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham encouraged in talks with Inter Milan coach Conte

Tottenham have been encouraged after making contact with Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte. Corriere dello Sport says Tottenham have now moved to speak with him and he has refused to rule out the possibility of a move to north London. However, he also also made it clear he is committed...
Premier League90min.com

Tottenham hold 'positive' talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham are reported to have held 'positive' talks with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over succeeding Jose Mourinho as their new head coach. The 51-year-old's Inter were crown Serie A champions on Saturday after they defeated Crotone and Atalanta failed to win at Sassuolo, ending Juventus' decade of scudetto dominance.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte's rivalry will ignite Serie A next season after the Special One's move to Roma... 'Clown', 'senile' and 'little man' were some of the insults they traded in England and now they are ready for more touchline battles in Italy

Once the shock of Jose Mourinho's arrival at Roma so soon after his Tottenham sacking had subsided, thoughts immediately turned to how his Italian return could play out. Roma want the Scudetto within three seasons and if anyone has the experience to do it, it is 'The Special One'. His last spell in Serie A saw Mourinho win the Treble with Inter Milan during his two-year period at the San Siro from 2008 until 2010.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'Will I be staying or leaving Inter? For now we enjoy the celebrations': Antonio Conte coy on future with Serie A champions after 'holding positive talks with Tottenham

Antonio Conte isn't too sure about attempting a Serie A title defence next season, with the Inter Milan boss refusing the rule-out a move away from Italy this summer. The former Chelsea managed secured Inter's first Scudetto since 2010 with four games to spare, blasting 13 points clear to end Juventus' nine-year dominance.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Inter celebrate Serie A title with record 14th home win

With thousands of fans celebrating outside the San Siro stadium and a guard of honour onto the pitch, Inter Milan celebrated their first Serie A title in over a decade with a 5-1 victory over Sampdoria giving Antonio Conte's side a record 14th successive home win. Saturday's match took place...