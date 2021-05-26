Cancel
The Guardian view on inflation: the revival that’s nothing like the 1970s

By Editorial
The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation is back. That old foe of central bankers, mugger of pensioners and fashion staple of the 1970s is once again in the news. Its return is being talked about at Threadneedle Street and at the US Federal Reserve. It is creeping into newspaper headlines and on to market-watchers’ worry lists. But some perspective is essential: the price rises of today are nothing like those we saw half a century ago, because the world we live in is nothing like that one. Many of the fears expressed over any sign of rising prices are misplaced.

