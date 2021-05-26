Cancel
College Sports

Drew Timme Returning to Gonzaga for Junior Season

By Dylan Hargis
 8 days ago


The Gonzaga Bulldogs learned on Wednesday that talented sophomore big man Drew Timme would be returning for his junior season. Gonzaga is coming off an amazing season where the program only lost one game all season. That one game was the National Championship, but it was still largely considered one of the best single seasons for a college basketball team in the history of the sport. The team has reloaded with five-star talent and now they will be keeping Timme who was likely their best player this past season.

