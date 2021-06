Sacramento, CA — The board that oversees workplace safety was split on mask rules for businesses in California. Yesterday the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board held a public hearing on a plan to loosen current mask rules in the workplace. The proposal was to dictate that businesses only allow employees to unmask if everyone in the room is vaccinated. The idea is stricter than what California is planning to implement on June 15 for social settings. It is also contradictory to the federal CDC which stated that social distancing and masking is no longer needed for anyone fully vaccinated.