Travis County, TX

Travis County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 46% of people fully vaccinated

Austin American-Statesman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis County has administered more than 1,210,609 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 25, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. That's up 5% from the previous week's tally of 1,156,370 COVID-19 doses administered. In Travis County, 46% of people living in Travis County...

www.statesman.com
Inglewood, CAStreetInsider.com

U.S. administers 297.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 297,720,928 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 368,375,195 doses as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 296,912,892 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June...
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

NIH Starts Trial Assessing ‘Mix & Match’ COVID-19 Vaccine Approach

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is a new clinical trial underway to assess the safety and effectiveness of mixing different types of booster shots in adults who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Although the vaccines currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we need to prepare for the possibility of needing booster shots to counter waning immunity and to keep pace with an evolving virus," said Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). NIAID is leading the trial. "The results of this trial are intended to inform public health policy decisions on the potential use of mixed vaccine schedules should booster doses be indicated," Fauci added in an NIH news release.
Linn County, MOLinn County Leader

Indian variant of COVID circulating in county

The Linn County Health Department has received notification from the state that the Indian variant of COVID-19 is circulating in Linn County. Livingston County Health Center has also shared they have both the Indian and the UK variants circulating in Livingston County. Both variants are highly contagious. According to information...
Health Servicescontagionlive.com

Public Health Watch: Evolution of COVID-19 Treatment in US Hospitals

Analysis of medications used in California hospitals over the course of 2020 highlights “evidence-based decisions.”. If there is a lesson by society as whole over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic (other than being better prepared for the next infectious disease-related crisis, of course), it is that we need to look at the bright side.
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

43% of Skagit population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

About 43% of Skagit County’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of end of May, according to statistics from Skagit County Public Health. That’s on par with the rest of the state. The Washington Department of Health reported that 42% of residents are fully vaccinated. Nationally, it’s nearly 41%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Charleston applies for CDC grant to address social disparities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee is working to address health disparities in Charleston. They’re applying for a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Medical University of South Carolina Health Promotions Director Dr. Susan Johnson will be discussing the...
Public HealthAberdeen News

Masks still required in all WVU Medicine facilities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine is reminding patients and visitors that masks are still required in all of its hospitals and clinics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced recently that fully vaccinated Americans — those who are two weeks past the second-dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine — can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidelines.
Public HealthEffingham Radio

Public Health Officials Announce 401 New Cases Of Coronavirus

More than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 51% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 401 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 8 additional deaths. In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

COVID-19 vaccine recipients struggle to verify eligibility for Colorado’s $1 million drawings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — After 13 Investigates exposed a flaw in Colorado’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery for people vaccinated through the military or Veterans Affairs, dozens of people with no military affiliation report they’re also having trouble finding their vaccine records in the state’s system. “I want a shot at the million dollars too,” said The post COVID-19 vaccine recipients struggle to verify eligibility for Colorado’s $1 million drawings appeared first on KRDO.
Kane County, ILkanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Health Department: 10 Coronavirus Vaccine Myths Debunked

The Kane County Health Department today issued a news release saying there’s a lot of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, and many experts are concerned that those myths are impeding efforts to get shots in people’s arms. “Ever since the pandemic began, the Internet has been teeming with theories and...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Moderna files paperwork for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Moderna is following Pfizer in seeking full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its mRNA coronavirus vaccine for people 18 and older. The shot has been under emergency use authorization since December. If the shot is granted approval, it would allow the vaccine to be delivered...
Pueblo County, COcpr.org

Mistrust And Lack Of Opportunity Are Stalling Pueblo’s COVID Vaccination Rate. Here’s How Leaders Want To Fix That

Health organizations across Pueblo County are working to build trust to improve the vaccination rate. Randi Addington works with Health Colorado, Inc., which assists people across 19 counties in Southeastern Colorado access health services, including COVID-19 vaccine appointments. According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, 49.3 percent...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Oregon StateWWEEK

A Sudden Federal Announcement That Vaccinated People Could Take Off Their Masks Blindsided Oregon Officials, Who Added to the Confusion

“Since then, the CDC has offered no additional guidance around implementation.”. May 13 was a notable date in the waning days of the pandemic: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifted its guidance, abruptly advising everyone who had been vaccinated that they didn’t need to wear a mask except in a few high-risk circumstances.