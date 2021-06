Miami-Dade resumes in-person graduation ceremonies beginning today through next Wednesday. School Board Vice Chair Dr. Steve Gallon says the ceremonies will be as traditional as they can be given new normal guidelines. Each graduate will be allowed two guests who will sit in socially distant pods, ceremonies will be staggered and masks are mandatory. All guests will be required to complete a health screening prior to entry. There will be no hugging or handshaking, diplomas will be handed out after graduation gowns and caps are returned. Graduations will take place at three venues: Miami-Dade Fair & Expo Center, FIU's Ocean Bank Convocation Center and the Miami Senior High Auditorium.