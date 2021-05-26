The Five Greatest Foods of All Time

Lately I’ve been thinking about depth and how desperately I miss it…. It is 9 p.m. on a Monday night and I am writing this with my seven-year-old sitting across from me, eating apples (“cut them in thin slices, okay?”) and almond butter. She’s already in her pajamas but decided that the right time to tell me that she was still hungry was not when we were still over at our friends’ for dinner, or even right when we walked in the door, but after she’d brushed her teeth and while I was on the toilet. My husband is playing the piano and the sound is filling our apartment. I’ll need to get her into her room soon. She won’t be asleep for hours. There will be many negotiations until then.