Manhattan, NY

Amy Cooper sues former employer over termination following Central Park freak-out at Black bird watcher

By Stephen Rex Brown
NY Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA white woman who became infamous for calling 911 on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park last year has sued her former employer, saying the company unfairly labeled her a racist and gave her the axe. Cooper, 41, earned the nickname “Central Park Karen” for calling the cops during the...

www.nydailynews.com
#Bird Watcher#Racial Injustice#Federal District Court#Manhattan Federal Court#African American#The Daily News#Plaintiff#Central Park Karen#Reckless Disregard#Attorney Matthew Litt#Dog Owners#Calling#Jewish Men#Destruction
New York City, NYdailyjournal.net

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Frank Sinatra’s historic homes: From NYC to Palm Desert

America’s most famous crooner is known for his melody about “New York, New York,” but only one of Frank Sinatra’s six properties was in the Big Apple. In fact, Sinatra started out in Hoboken, NJ, across the river, and the first house he owned was in suburban Hasbrouck Heights nearby.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Man Wanted for Robbing Two Banks in Long Island City, Several in Manhattan: NYPD

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a string of bank robberies – including two in Long Island City this month. The suspect allegedly first struck on May 6 at a CitiBank in Court Square – where he passed a note to the teller demanding money, pretended to have a gun and made off with $1,115, according to the NYPD. Police said the heavily tattooed suspect then fled west on Jackson Avenue after the robbery.
Manhattan, NYhometextilestoday.com

Shoppe Object will return as in-person show this September

New York – Shoppe Object will resume as a face-to-face expo at Pier 11 in downtown Manhattan this fall. The semi-annual home and gift show will take place Sept. 19-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Timing was established based on the safety and concerns of our community, and we...
New York City, NYchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
Manhattan, NYNBC New York

Tourist Shot in Midtown 7-Eleven After Argument: Cops

A tourist was shot in the leg during an argument in a midtown Manhattan 7-Eleven over the weekend, authorities say. It wasn't clear what provoked the dispute in the convenience store on Eighth Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, a 41-year-old from Ohio, took a bullet to the leg but is expected to be OK.
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Paramount unveils new look for 60 Wall

Paramount Group, Inc. has announced plans for an extensive repositioning of 60 Wall Street’s base and interiors, including its lobby and public atrium. With construction set to begin in summer of 2022, the postmodern building’s revitalization includes a transformative opening up of the facade, new triple height windows, the addition of a skylight to cast natural light into the atrium, and the installation of the largest indoor green wall in North America.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

The Cortland’s Red Brick Façade Nears Pinnacle at 555 West 22nd Street in Chelsea, Manhattan

Façade installation is nearing completion on The Cortland, a 26-story condominium building from Robert A. M. Stern Architects at 555 West 22nd Street in West Chelsea. Developed by Related Companies with SLCE Architects as the architect of record, the nearly 300-foot-tall structure will yield 141 units spread across 250,000 square feet, for an average of 2,245 square feet apiece. The building is located along West Street and the Hudson River waterfront between West 22nd and West 23rd Streets.