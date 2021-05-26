Cancel
Casey Anthony is tired of getting ‘drinks thrown in her face,’ police report says

By Jessica Schladebeck
NY Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey Anthony is tired of “getting drinks thrown in her face,” according to a police report. Anthony, famously acquitted of murder in the 2008 death of her young daughter, Caylee, informed investigators of the ongoing issue following an incident at a Florida bar called O’Shea’s Irish Pub. The once-accused killer called police to the West Palm Beach watering hole on Sunday after a tense run-in with a former friend, later identified as Thelma Moya, the police report stated.

