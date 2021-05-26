Casey Anthony is tired of getting ‘drinks thrown in her face,’ police report says
Casey Anthony is tired of “getting drinks thrown in her face,” according to a police report. Anthony, famously acquitted of murder in the 2008 death of her young daughter, Caylee, informed investigators of the ongoing issue following an incident at a Florida bar called O’Shea’s Irish Pub. The once-accused killer called police to the West Palm Beach watering hole on Sunday after a tense run-in with a former friend, later identified as Thelma Moya, the police report stated.www.nydailynews.com