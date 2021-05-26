Cancel
Most COVID-19 vaccine sites in Seattle closing in June as city nears vaccination goals

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 8 days ago
SEATTLE — As more than 230,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Wednesday that most of the fixed vaccination sites are closing in June.

The testing and vaccination site in SODO will be the only fixed location, but the Seattle Fire Department will continue operating mobile and pop-up clinics.

This announcement comes as more than 76% of Seattle residents ages 12 and older have begun the vaccination process and more than 60% are fully vaccinated.

“Now that the vast majority of Seattleites have begun the vaccination process, we are able to safely reopen and recover as a city– without the need for our fixed sites,” Durkan said in a release.

The city of Seattle administered more than 230,000 vaccinations since it began distributing them in December.

The Lumen Field site will close June 12, the Rainier Beach site will close June 23 and the West Seattle site will close June 9.

The SFD mobile vaccine teams will continue distributing vaccinations through the summer.

©2021 Cox Media Group

