Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Is Trump about to endorse a Bush in Texas Attorney General race?

By Karen Townsend
Hot Air
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Trump announced that he will soon make an endorsement in the Republican primary race for attorney general in Texas. The top two contenders are the current Attorney General Ken Paxton and Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Trump says he “likes them both very much.”. “I like them both...

hotair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Perry
Person
George P. Bush
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Race#Attorneys#Trump Politics#Republican Politics#Republican Primary Voters#Land#The U S Navy Reserve#Texas Trump#Twitter#Fbi#Democrats#President Trump#Texas Primary Races#Indictment#Accusations#Wrongdoing#Afganistan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionkurv.com

Land Commissioner Bush Announces Run For State Attorney General

State Land Commissioner George P. Bush has announced he’s running for attorney general next year in a bid to challenge incumbent Ken Paxton in the GOP primary. Bush has served as land commissioner for the last six years and is the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. He’s also the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

George P. Bush comes out swinging as he challenges Texas AG Ken Paxton

George P. Bush isn’t holding back as he primary challenges Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Bush, the two-term Texas land commissioner and the last member of the Bush political dynasty – which over four generations has produced two presidents, a vice president, a senator, two governors and a congressman – pointed to the legal controversies facing Paxton and told Fox News he’s "a conservative advocate for the state of Texas but without the baggage."
Austin, TXmyfoxzone.com

Republican George P. Bush to run against AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush launched his campaign to run for Texas attorney general. Bush is the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Bush will be challenging fellow Republican and incumbent Ken Paxton. Paxton...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

George P. Bush, Only Member of Political Dynasty to Support Trump, Announces Run for Texas AG

Texas Land Commission George P. Bush announced his bid to become the state's attorney general on Wednesday. Bush is the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and the only member of the Bush family who is an avowed supporter of former President Donald Trump. If Bush is successful, he would oust current GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose tenure in office was mired by corruption scandals long before he helped lead an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Trump's favor.
Texas Statelegalreader.com

Texas A.G. Paxton Sues Biden Administration Over Medicaid Waiver Rescission

Paxton says that the Biden administration’s efforts to expand Medicaid access to uninsured Texans infringe upon the state’s sovereignty. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its decision to rescind a Medicaid waiver that would have provided the state with billions of dollars in health care funding.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Thumbs: Like Texas' runaway animals, George P. Bush is trying too hard

There’s a certain hint of flop sweat in the air as Houston’s runaway animals try to keep the nation’s attention. In the last few weeks, we’ve escalated from cow to gator and now to a missing tiger. A big cat named India decided to exercise its escape claws and bolted from its enclosure inside an Energy Corridor home. The tiger’s tale began on Sunday, after the fleeing feline squared off with an armed, off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. “Don’t shoot my cat,” said Victor Hugo Cuevas, whose lawyer claims is not the animal’s owner but does take care of it occasionally, before putting the tiger in the back seat of a Jeep Cherokee and speeding away as Houston police arrived. When authorities searched the home, they found two monkeys, who while expected to do as they see, did not follow the tiger outside. Cuevas, who was out on bond on a 2017 murder charge, was later detained for evading arrest. He posted bond and was released Friday, while India’s whereabouts remain a mystery. We usually like to focus on animal stories to avoid politics, but even our missing tigers are getting political. Carole Baskin, who gained notoriety as one of the stars of Netflix’s popular “Tiger King” docuseries, says U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are partly to blame for what’s happening. Appearing on CNN, Baskin blasted the lawmakers for failing to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would restrict the public from owning big cats. In an interview with the Chronicle, the self-described animal rights activist also offered a $5,000 reward for the tiger’s safe capture. That’s generous of her, but we can’t help feeling that Baskin, who has been accused of (though never charged with) abusing animals and murdering her husband, is using India to extend her time in the spotlight. Speaking of reality stars from whom we really don’t need to hear, Donald Trump endorsed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection this week. The former leader of the free world said he supports Patrick’s bid for a third term. “He is outstanding and has my complete and total Endorsement!” Trump said. While the lieutenant governor currently has no primary challengers, the endorsement goes a long way to dissuade any potential opponents. In a world that made sense — say, one where your neighbor couldn’t own a 500-pound apex predator — being backed by an insurrection-stoking, truth-challenged one-termer frequently accused of racism and being a serial abuser would be seen as a negative. Please invite us to that world. Y’all, you know who also totally loves Trump, drinks beer, eats red meat and supports the local sports team? That’s right. It’s Average Republican Joe, George Prescott Bush. That’s the tone of the Texas land commissioner’s tweet Thursday after U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was ousted from GOP congressional leadership over her disturbing lack of faith in Dear Leader. “Instead of training fire on the President, she really should have been training fire on Biden … that’s what you want out of your leadership.” We can’t blame Bush, who may be taking on Attorney General Ken Paxton next year, for feeling he needs to buttress his Trump-supporting bona fides, but his heart’s not in it. He couldn’t help but give himself away by including an image in the tweet where he looks sweaty and pained. Is that what you want out of your leadership? Gov. Greg Abbott is no stranger to bad tweets or to inviting interesting characters to move to Texas (did you see Elon Musk on “SNL”?), but his latest still bears some mention. “Texas stands with the NRA and we look forward to working with the Association on their plans to move to Texas,” Abbott wrote Tuesday. That was the day a federal judge in Dallas dismissed a bankruptcy case by the National Rifle Association that would have allowed it to reorganize as a nonprofit in the Lone Star State. It’s one thing to back guns, but the NRA’s bankruptcy move was a stunt to avoid a lawsuit in New York, where leadership is accused of fraudulently using the group’s funds. We already have our share of grifters in Texas, let’s not start importing them, shall we? Sticking with Abbott, the governor made some mistakes when dealing with the pandemic but allowing restaurants to sell alcohol along with food delivery or pick up was not one of them. The move, which was aimed at helping businesses get through the economic downturn, is now the law of the land, after Abbott signed the bipartisan measure Wednesday. Sure, it’s depressing that the best thing related to the pandemic that has come out of the Legislature is the ability to buy a margarita kit from Hugo’s, but after a couple of drinks, we don’t feel as bad anymore. Bottoms up, Texas!
Plano, TXwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Ken Paxton Says Only One Group Is Benefiting From Biden’s Border Policies…

…and it’s the ones who are demanding thousands of dollars from poor migrants, and taking advantage of the Border Patrol’s attempts to take care of them and smuggling drugs while their attention is diverted. Yep, it’s the cartels! They’re making a killing off human trafficking, and Joe Biden doesn’t seem to know what to do about it. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is here, and he’s got some advice for Biden: go back to President Trump’s policies! Also, the AG totally supports your First Amendment right to protest. But when you’re breaking the law, like what happened recently in Plano, and the police don’t do anything about it…well, let Ken Paxton tell you what he thinks about that! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

George P. Bush applauds Liz Cheney's ouster, claims she doesn't 'stand up for conservative Republican ideology'

George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), applauded House Republicans on Wednesday for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position as the No. 3 House GOP leader. Bush tweeted that "we need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader," over a quote in which he says Cheney should be "reigning [sic] fire" down on Biden, not "the president," presumably referring to former President Donald Trump.
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Analysis: Republican Texas legislators, like the governor, take a right turn

This cannot possibly be as simple as it looks, but here’s what Texas Republicans appear to be telling you about themselves over the last week: Their party is fractured. They are running to their base to shore up their support among those most conservative and active voters who are so influential in the Republican primaries where GOP incumbents are most in danger in 2022. The governor’s doing it, as The Texas Tribune’s Patrick Svitek reported recently. So are lawmakers: The Texas House has backed Senate legislation that would ban abortions after six weeks. On the same day they did that, on the other end of the building, the Texas Senate was approving its version of a House bill that would allow almost any adult in the state to carry a handgun without a license or a permit.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Trump and his crazies aren't done with us

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" and co-author, with Peter Eisner, of the book "High Crimes: The Corruption, Impunity, and Impeachment of Donald Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
Texas StateTech Dirt

Texas Attorney General Unblocks Twitter Users Who Sued Him; Still Blocking Others

It seems by now that public officials should know that they cannot block critics on social media if they are using their social media accounts for official business. This was thoroughly established the Knight v. Trump case, where the court made it clear that if (1) a public official is (2) using social media (3) for official purposes (4) to create a space of open dialogue (and all four of those factors are met) then they cannot block people from following them based on the views those users express, as it violates the 1st Amendment. Yet over and over again elected officials seem to ignore this.