Turner and Hidalgo Blast George P. Bush For Withholding Harvey Relief Funds
George P. Bush is taking heat from Houston and Harris County for not sending the region any Harvey relief cash. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner went after Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush Wednesday with a letter expressing their "profound disappointment" with how Bush's General Land Office blocked Houston and Harris County from receiving even one cent of the latest round of federal Hurricane Harvey relief funding, despite being by far the hardest hit part of Texas during that disaster in 2017.