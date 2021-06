Despite a positive (and significant) decrease from over 4 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs in 2019, there is still a staggering 3.12 million global shortage of workers with cybersecurity skills. You may find this somewhat inevitable, given that IT innovation changes things so quickly and business will always, as a result, be playing catch up. However, I argue that we have the tools to tackle the gap and might have done so already were it not for our grave misunderstanding of the challenge.