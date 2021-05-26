Special Weather Statement issued for Juniata, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Juniata; Perry STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF PERRY AND JUNIATA COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Richfield to near Mexico to Spruce Hill. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Newport, Mcalisterville, Spruce Hill, Richfield, Mexico, New Buffalo, Walnut, Liverpool, Mifflintown, Port Royal, Thompsontown, Millerstown, Mifflin and East Salem.