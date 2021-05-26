Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juniata County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Juniata, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Juniata; Perry STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF PERRY AND JUNIATA COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Richfield to near Mexico to Spruce Hill. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Newport, Mcalisterville, Spruce Hill, Richfield, Mexico, New Buffalo, Walnut, Liverpool, Mifflintown, Port Royal, Thompsontown, Millerstown, Mifflin and East Salem.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liverpool, PA
City
Thompsontown, PA
City
Port Royal, PA
City
Mexico, PA
City
New Buffalo, PA
City
Millerstown, PA
City
Richfield, PA
City
Mifflin, PA
County
Juniata County, PA
City
Mifflintown, PA
County
Perry County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#East Salem#Wind Gusts#Doppler Radar#Walnut#Spruce Hill#Severity#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
NWS
Related
Bedford County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Clearfield; Columbia; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Adams County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; McKean; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; Warren; York SMALL HAIL POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON Scattered to numerous showers will impact central Pennsylvania this afternoon, tied to a strong upper air disturbance. Some of the stronger cells will likely produce small hail, a brief wind gust to around 35 mph, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Showers should begin to diminish in coverage after about 6 pm.