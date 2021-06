Perry Carpenter, chief strategy officer at KnowBe4, discusses how cognitive bias can impact cyber security awareness. Cognitive bias is a fundamental flaw that exists in every one of us. Put simply, it means we have preconceived notions about the world around us based on emotional responses and past experiences. These notions stem from evolutionary traits that helped to keep our ancestors safe from nibbling on a potentially poisonous berry or from going near that cave with the sabretooth tiger. However, in more recent times these preconceptions help to shape our opinions. They allow the brain to take mental shortcuts to speed up decision processing, which can, amongst other things, allow us to be deceived. The human brain is incredibly complex, and even still we do not fully understand it, but what we do know is that without the understanding of what cognitive bias is and how it can impact your business, you too could fall victim to a clever cyber criminal.