Seamless transport connectivity linking all the seven countries of the BIMSTEC is set to give a big fillip to the sub-regional grouping as it seeks to firmly establish itself, notwithstanding China's attempts to enlarge its footprint among most members of the bloc. The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries -- Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal – are slated to adopt the Masterplan for Transport Connectivity during the summit to be held in Sri Lanka later this year, most likely in August.